The United Nations decried Monday new "cruel and inhuman" laws set to take effect in Brunei this week imposing death by stoning for gay sex and adultery, and amputations for theft.

"I appeal to the government to stop the entry into force of this draconian new penal code, which would mark a serious setback for human rights protections for the people of Brunei if implemented," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.