Report: 'Positive' Signals from Russia to Hizbullah

Hizbullah MP Ali Fayyad of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, recently visited Moscow where he participated in the International Security Conference held on 23, 24 and 25 April, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

The daily said the presence of Fayyad in Moscow “has special significance because it is not the first time that Moscow invites “Hizbullah” to participate in a conference on security issues, which reflects the Russian leadership’s interest in Hizbullah’s role at the regional and local levels.”

It noted that Russia and Hizbullah have a common experience in the Syrian field, and the "calamity" of American policies are a “uniting factor for the two at more than one level.”

Moscow’s “positive signal” towards Hizbullah was not limited to the invitation itself, but also included another dimension represented by the “keenness” of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to “receive Fayyad for an hour and a half hours, after it was scheduled to be half an hour.”

The two men, according to al-Joumhouria, held a comprehensive discussion about the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East, and the crisis of displaced individuals in Lebanon in addition to the so-called "Deal of the Century, which took up a wide area of discussion between the two men.”