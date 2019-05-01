Damascus Condemns 'Failed Coup Attempt' in Venezuela

The Syrian government on Wednesday condemned a "failed coup attempt" in Venezuela and accused Washington for undermining stability in the Latin American country, state media said.

"Syria strongly condemns the failed coup attempt... in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," state news agency SANA said, quoting a foreign ministry source.

Venezuela was plunged into new chaos on Tuesday after self-proclaimed leader Juan Guaido said he had the support of troops to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who has since declared victory over the uprising.

President Donald Trump's administration has been campaigning to oust Maduro and install Guaido, who is recognised as acting president by more than 50 countries, including many in Latin America.

The Syrian government accused the US of fuelling the conflict.

The response from Washington to the latest crisis is "proof that the American administration is continuing its policy of destabilising Venezuela, using all the weapons in its arsenal," the source told SANA.

The purpose behind this interference by the US, the source said, is to "transform Venezuela into a statelet spinning in the orbit of US policy."

The Syrian government is a firm supporter of Maduro.

Last month, Venezuela's top diplomat visited Damascus, reaffirming close ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad drew parallels between the crises in their respective countries.