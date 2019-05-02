Mustaqbal, Berri's Bloc Discuss Draft Electoral Law

MPs from the Development and Liberation bloc of Speaker Nabih Berri and the al-Mustaqbal bloc of PM Saad Hariri held talks Thursday at the Center House.

A statement issued by Mustaqbal said the meeting was held at Development and Liberation's request with the aim of discussing a draft electoral law prepared by the latter.

"It was agreed to continue discussions over this topic during future meetings," the statement added.

The meeting was attended on Mustaqbal's side by the MPs Bahia Hariri, Dima Jamali, Sami Fatfat, Henry Chedid and Tareq al-Merehbi and by the MPs Anwar al-Khalil, Hani Qobeissi and Ibrahim Azar on the side of Berri's bloc.

The proposal aims to replace the complex and controversial 2018 electoral law which was based on proportional representation for the first time in Lebanon's history.