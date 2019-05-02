Exemptions for MPs, Ministers Revoked as Budget Debate Continues

The Cabinet on Thursday agreed to revoke customs and registration exemptions for cars owned by MPs and ministers and to slap fees on special number plates as part of austerity measures related to the 2019 state budget.

Noting that progress has been made, Information Minister Jamal al-Jarrah said another Cabinet session will be held Friday at 1:30 pm to continue the discussions.

Jarrah also reassured that any funds for the Road of the Saints project will not be delayed, dismissing media reports that claimed otherwise.