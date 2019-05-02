Four More Saudi Women Activists Freed Pending Trial
At least four more detained Saudi women activists were released pending trial on Thursday, campaigners said, bringing the total number of women provisionally freed to seven.
"Hatoon al-Fassi, Amal al-Harbi, Maysaa al-Manea, and Abeer Namankani were temporarily released," London-based rights group ALQST said on Twitter, adding there were unconfirmed reports about the release of a fifth activist.
Another campaigner close to the families of 11 women on trial told AFP five women had been temporarily released.
