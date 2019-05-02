Facebook Bans Louis Farrakhan, Others in Hate Crackdown
Facebook on Thursday banned black activist leader Louis Farrakhan, far-right icon Alex Jones and several others in a heightened crackdown on hate content at the leading social network.
"We've always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology," Facebook said in a statement.
"The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today."
