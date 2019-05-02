Opposition Figure Lopez Ordered Arrested in Venezuela
Venezuela's top court on Thursday ordered the arrest of opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, who has sought refuge in the Spanish embassy since claiming to have been freed from house arrest two days ago by rebel military personnel.
Lopez, who was imprisoned in 2014 and transfered to house arrest three years later, made a sensational public appearance alongside opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday as the National Assembly president tried to incite a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.
