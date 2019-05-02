Mobile version

Sudan's Bashir to be Questioned over 'Financing Terrorism'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 May 2019, 21:57
Sudan's prosecutor general has ordered the questioning of deposed president Omar al-Bashir over money-laundering and "financing terrorism", the official SUNA news agency said on Thursday.

"The acting public prosecutor general Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed has ordered the questioning of former president Omar al-Bashir... under anti-money laundering and financing terrorism laws," SUNA said.

A source in the prosecutor general's office confirmed the state media report to AFP.

