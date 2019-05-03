Germanos Files Lawsuit against Othman

A new chapter of the "proxy war" between the Free Patriotic Movement and the al-Mustaqbal Movement began over the past two days, after State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Peter Germanos filed a lawsuit against Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman, a media report said.

The lawsuit accuses Othman of violating a judicial decision by "failing to heed judicial writs issued by Germanos related to artesian well violations and illegal construction," al-Akhbar daily said.

Germanos referred his lawsuit to Military Examining Magistrate Fadi Sawwan, it added.

"While certain sources have held the FPM responsible for backing Germanos' decision, FPM sources have said that the anti-corruption file and its consequences are legal matters that have nothing to do with the FPM," the newspaper said.

It added that concerned parties expect Prime Minister Saad Hariri to intervene to "protect Othman."