Bassil Sends Zarif Appeal to Release Zakka
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday sent a letter to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif asking that Tehran free Lebanese national Nizar Zakka from its prisons.
The National News Agency said Bassil handed the letter to Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, who in turn handed the minister a letter from Zarif.
Bassil's letter calls on Iran to "issue a special pardon for Lebanese national Nizar Zakka on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan."
Zakka has been detained in Iran since 2015 over spying allegations. He was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine.
Zakka, who lived in Washington and held resident status in the U.S., was the leader of the Arab ICT Organization, or IJMA3, an industry consortium from 13 countries that advocates for information technology in the region. Zakka disappeared Sept. 18, 2015, during his fifth trip to Iran. He had been invited to attend a conference at which President Hassan Rouhani spoke of providing more economic opportunities for women and sustainable development.
On Nov. 3, Iranian state television aired a report saying he was in custody and calling him a spy with "deep links" with U.S. intelligence services. It also showed what it described as a damning photo of Zakka and three other men in army-style uniforms, two with flags and two with rifles on their shoulders. But that turned out to be from a homecoming event at Zakka's prep school, the Riverside Military Academy in Georgia, according to the school's president.
After over 10 years in government Jebran Bassil at last does something productive adjacent
first lets emphasis the positive, well done lets hope this get the poor guy released.
Imbeciles popularity is at an all time low, he is trying to suck up to the US as well as the local populous by showing he is doing something about it, albeit a simple letter and not a quick trip to Tehran to get the process really moving forward.
Why is this being leaked in the media ? Obviously for personal gains. What would Bassil know about the holy month of Ramadan. He’s a thief, obviously not someone who fears God.
It seems Iran is finally ready to release Nizar Zakka and Bassil is taking the credit.