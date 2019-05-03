Tensions Expected as Cabinet Holds New Budget Session

The Cabinet convened anew Friday to continue discussions over the 2019 draft state budget.

Speaking to reporters before the session, Economy Minister Mansour Bteish said the atmosphere was "positive and constructive."

MTV meanwhile reported that the debate is expected to be tense and that one of the ministers has ruled out the possibility of finishing the discussions on Sunday.

"A lot of controversial items have not been discussed yet and informed sources said there are tensions, especially between the Free Patriotic Movement ministers and the finance minister," MTV said.

Media reports have said that Thursday's session had witnessed a verbal clash between Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and several FPM ministers before the situation was pacified.