Bassil: Political Subordination Prevents Preservation of Lebanon Economy

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil kicked a visit to the district of Jbeil on Saturday and said during a meeting with industrialists that Lebanon is unable to protect its economy because of “political subordination to the outside.”

“What prevents us from protecting our economy and products is political subordination to the outside, this needs to be liberalized through an economic policy,” he said.

He said Lebanon was heading towards a solution for the economic crisis because it is afraid of an economic collapse.

Lebanon “is facing an exceptional opportunity for economic reform in the country because of the difficult situation and the fear that exists," said Bassil. “Because we are afraid of financial and economic collapse, we are heading towards a solution," he added.

The Minister said that one of the conditions of the Free Patriotic Movement to approve the budget is a political commitment to some of the steps required to address the imbalance in the trade balance.

“Political commitment to specific steps to address the imbalance in the trade balance is one of the conditions to approve a budget,” he said.