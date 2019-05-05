Ostacles Await 2nd Round of Budget Debate Sessions

Major hurdles are expected to mar the second round of the Cabinet's budget debate sessions, political sources said.

"These sessions will tackle 'burning' items that have sparked street protests, which are related to public sector salaries, including the armed forces, the retirement system, compensations and social aid, in addition to hiking the tax on bank deposits and other issues," the sources said in remarks published Sunday by Kuwait's al-Rai newspaper.

The sources also warned over the repercussions of the open-ended strike that has been declared by the employees of the central bank.