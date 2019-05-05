Bassil Says World Wants to 'Weaken, Subjugate' Lebanon through Economy

Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil warned Sunday that the world wants to "weaken and subjugate" Lebanon through the economy.

"We passed through difficult days and we persevered and it will not be difficult to us to resolve an economic crisis," Bassil said during a visit to the Keserwan town of Ghazir.

"The economic crisis will not be stronger than us, despite all the bad intentions that are accompanying it domestically and externally," Bassil added.

Warning that some Lebanese parties have intentions linked to "corruption and hegemony over the state's assets," Bassil cautioned that foreign forces want to "confine Lebanon and its debt to certain projects and deals with the aim of weakening and subjugating us."