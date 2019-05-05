Norwich City Seal English Championship Title

Norwich City beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday to seal the English Championship title as Derby County qualified for the play-offs with a 3-1 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Norwich and Sheffield United, who drew 2-2 against Stoke, had already secured automatic promotion to the Premier League before the final round of fixtures.

Derby joined Leeds, West Brom and Aston Villa in the play-offs that will decide which of those four teams clinches the third and final promotion place.