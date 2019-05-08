Voting Starts in South African Election

Polling stations opened in national elections in South Africa on Wednesday in a test of the ruling ANC's popularity 25 years after the start of democracy.

Some 26.8 million voters are registered to cast ballots at 22,925 polling stations.

The ANC is tipped to win but with a reduced majority and the result will reveal whether its new leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, can reverse growing resentment among South African voters.