Asia Bibi, Christian Woman in Blasphemy Row, Leaves Pakistan

Asia Bibi, the Christian woman at the centre of a decade-long blasphemy row, has left Pakistan, unconfirmed reports in local media said Wednesday, months after her death sentence was overturned, triggering massive protests by Islamist hardliners.

Dawn, Pakistan's biggest English-language newspaper, cited an anonymous foreign ministry source as saying Bibi had left the country.

Geo News, one of the country's largest private broadcasters, also reported the departure, citing unnamed sources it described as "close to Asia Bibi".