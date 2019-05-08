Israeli Teen Held over Palestinian Death Moved to House Arrest

A Tel Aviv court has authorised an Israeli teenager held in jail over a Palestinian woman's death to be transferred to house arrest pending his trial, the justice ministry said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, who as a minor can not be named, is accused of having caused the death of a Palestinian mother, Aisha al-Rabi, by hurling a heavy rock at the windscreen of her car on October 12 south of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

His DNA was found on the rock.

The youth, a pupil of a religious school in the nearby Jewish settlement of Rehalim, has been charged with homicide motivated by hatred of Arabs.

Four fellow pupils were arrested alongside him and questioned at the end of December.