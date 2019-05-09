EU Says New Syria Violence Breaches International Law

EU Says New Syria Violence Breaches International Lawإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Air attacks and shelling of schools and hospitals in northwest Syria amount to "an unacceptable violation of international law," the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.
The uptick in fighting in the last few days between Russian-backed Syrian government forces and jihadists in the Idlib region have left dozens dead and displaced an estimated 150,000 people or more.
The U.N. Security Council is due to meet Friday to discuss the violence.
"The recent military escalation in Northwestern Syria, with air attacks and artillery shelling targeting schools and hospitals, including with the use of barrel bombs, is an unacceptable violation of international law," Mogherini said.
"Far too many lives have been lost, far too much suffering has been inflicted to the Syrian people," Mogherini said in a statement.
"The European Union recalls that Russia and Turkey, as the guarantors of the Sochi agreement, have an obligation to ensure its implementation," Mogherini said
She was referring to an accord struck in the Russian resort of Sochi by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Under the September 17 truce deal, Turkey would exert its influence over anti-regime groups in the Idlib region to have them pull back fighters and heavy weapons from a demilitarised zone.
Mogherini warned that a further escalation could jeopardise the work of the U.N. special envoy, Geir Pedersen, to resume talks between the Syrian parties in Geneva.
But the iranian backed assad never uses barrel bombs or bombs hospitals or schools according to the heretics living in Lebanon.
Yesterday the Russians bombed 3 hospitals ... what did the French, Brits and Americans had to say about it? Well nothing of course. They’re all equally guilty of the ongoing massacres in the Middle East. We all know they keep their mouths shut because the Assad have been protecting Israel for the last 50 years.
The UN is comical, they will get the same vito in the assembly vote from Russia and China and North Korea and we will move onto the next disaster. If the previous umpteen violations by Bashar and Iran are ok why should this one be the last straw? they are starting to sound like the familiar bearded goats rhetoric speeches. Israel on the other hand is tickled pink here as they dont want these atrocities to stop for many reasons that include keeping their protectors in power..