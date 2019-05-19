Saudi Oil Sector Secure, Minister Says after Attacks

Saudi Arabia said Sunday that the kingdom's massive oil installations are well protected a few days after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni rebels on a key oil pipeline.

"We have strong (oil) industry security... everybody is vulnerable to extreme acts of sabotage," Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Jeddah of major oil producers.

Yemen's Huthi rebels last week claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the huge east-west pipeline forcing it to temporarily shut down.

Al-Falih also said that oil supplies were sufficient and stockpiles were still rising despite massive output drops from Iran and Venezuela.

"We see that (oil) inventories are rising and supplies are plenty," Energy al-Falih told reporters.

"None of us wants to see the (oil) stocks swell again. We have to be cautious."