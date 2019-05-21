French Finance Minister Says Euro 'under Threat as Never Before'
The euro is "under threat as never before" not just because of the risk of a trade war between China and the United States but also the emergence of far-right leaders in Europe who would be happy to see its end, France's finance minister said Tuesday.
"Our single currency is above all under threat politically now because many European leaders do not hide their desire to see the euro disappear," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters in Paris.
Comments 0