Dutch Arrest Suspected Syrian Jihadist Commander

Dutch police on Tuesday arrested a Syrian asylum seeker suspected of committing war crimes as a commander of the al-Nusra Front jihadist group, prosecutors said.

The 47-year-old man, identified only by his nom de guerre Abu Khuder, was detained in Kapelle in the southwestern Netherlands, the Dutch federal prosecutor said.

"The man is accused of participating in the armed struggle as a commander or a terrorist Jabhat al-Nusra battalion," the prosecutor said in a statement, using another name for the al-Nusra front.

It said he was held "on suspicion of committing war crimes and terrorist crimes in Syria", adding that he had fought in a battalion known as Ghuraba'a Mohassan (Strangers of Mohassan).

The arrested Syrian has lived in the Netherlands since 2014 and was granted a temporary asylum permit, the statement said.

Police searched the suspect's house and recovered documents, a computer and a smartphone, it said, adding that he was due to appear in court on Friday.

He was arrested based on information provided by German police, where six homes belonging to suspected members of the same battalion were raided, it added.

German police "provided witness testimonies against the suspect", the Dutch prosecutor said.

The Al-Nusra Front was allied to al-Qaida but renounced ties to the group. Under a new name, it now dominates the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which holds administrative control of the Syrian city of Idlib.

The arrest of the Syrian comes as the Netherlands grapples with the problem of what to do with home-grown radicals who went to fight in Syria.

At least 315 people left the Netherlands since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011 to join jihadist groups, according to Dutch media reports quoting official figures.

Around 85 have been killed in the fighting and 55 have returned.

The issue was highlighted in March when the Dutch husband of a British-born teenager who fled to join the Islamic State said he wanted her to live with him in the Netherlands along with their child.