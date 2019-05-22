Airport to Get New Baggage Inspection System, Search Points

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan announced Wednesday that the Internal Security Forces will introduce a new system for “inspecting travelers' baggage in a faster and more secure way” at the Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The system will be installed after the end of the expansion works.

“New search points will be added to accommodate a larger number of travelers and facilitate their flow,” al-Hassan added.

“As for General Security, the expansion works will allow increasing the checkpoints from 22 to 34 for departures and from 32 to 46 for arrivals, which will decrease congestion in a significant way. The use of advanced passport checking systems will boost the effectiveness and speed of inspection, which will save travelers' time,” the minister went on to say.