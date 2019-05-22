Four Lebanese Students Die in California Car Crash
Four Lebanese students from the southern town of Yaroun have been killed in a car crash in the U.S. state of California, Lebanon's National News Agency said.
It identified the four as Hussein Saleh, Hussein Saab, Hussein Ghasham and Hussein Ayyoub.
The agency said their car crashed into a giant pole as they were returning home after having a Suhoor pre-dawn Ramadan meal.
0122 May 2019, 23:34
Good grief 4 Hussains in one Car, I wonder how their last conversation went? Hey Hussain make a left turn....who are you talking to?
0023 May 2019, 02:53
'The agency said their car crashed into a giant pole as they were returning home after having a Suhoor pre-dawn Ramadan meal.'
They were drunk!