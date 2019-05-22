Top Democrat Says Trump Conduct 'Could be Impeachable'

The top Democrat in the U.S. Congress charged Wednesday that President Donald Trump could have committed an "impeachable" offense by ignoring congressional subpoenas, likening it to the "cover-up" that brought down former president Richard Nixon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had earlier provoked an angry denial from Trump after accusing him of engaging in a cover-up of the probe into his alleged collusion with Russia, and alleged attempts to obstruct the investigation.

"This is why I think the president was so steamed off this morning," she said at a Democratic event in Washington. "Because the fact is in plain sight in the public domain: this president is obstructing justice and he's engaged in a cover-up.

"And that could be an impeachable offense," she said to applause.