Kanaan Unveils Huge Numbers of Illegally Hired State Employees

The head of the finance parliamentary committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan on Thursday unveiled a final report related to the file of employment in public administrations, disclosing that 5,473 civilian employees were hired after August 21, 2017, among them only 460 in a legal manner.

“32,009 people were hired before August 2017 in a blatant crime,” Kanaan lamented.

He added that the committee has lodged the documents and reports it has with the Court of Audit to facilitate its inspection mission, noting that the committee has recommended suspending all employment pending a “comprehensive survey and restructuring of administration and public institutions.”