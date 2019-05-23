3 Sons of ex-MP Yaaqoub Arrested in Bednayel

Three sons of controversial ex-MP Hassan Yaaqoub were arrested Thursday in the Baalbek district town of Bednayel.

The National News Agency said an army patrol apprehended the trio at their home, seizing weapons and amunition.

The development comes after a verbal dispute between ex-MP Yaaqoub and Bednayel mayor Ali Jawad Suleiman escalated into gunfire.

The dispute was linked to the removal of a construction violation on land owned by Yaaqoub, which resulted in the wounding of a Syrian man.

The patrol also raided the house of a man from the Suleiman family without finding him.