SGBL Declared Most Active Issuing Bank in Trade Finance in Lebanon for 2018

Societe Generale de Banque au Liban announced Thursday that it has won the award for Most Active Issuing bank in Trade Finance in Lebanon for 2018 granted by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The EBRD Trade Facilitation Program (TFP) honored its most successful partner banks in 2018 during a special award ceremony on the eve of the Bank’s Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Sarajevo. Through this special award ceremony, EBRD recognized special achievements in trade finance by partner banks.

Francis Malige, EBRD Managing Director, said: “Trade finance is key to boosting economic development and growth. And it is our strong network of partner banks who are helping to make this happen, by providing the financial means and support that allow companies to identify, explore and conquer new markets. At the EBRD we are extremely proud to work with these partner banks across three continents. The TFP awards today reflect that pride, as well as our recognition and appreciation for their efforts in making an impact.”

From his end, Georges Saghbini, Deputy General Manager of SGBL, stated: “We are very honored to receive this award which reflects the outstanding service delivered by our teams to help boost regional trade and strengthen economy in Lebanon. Our partnership with EBRD aims to support our growth strategy and provide a diversified range of banking services to our SMEs and trading clients.”