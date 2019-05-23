Mobile version

Trump Congratulates India's Modi, BJP on 'BIG' Election Win

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 May 2019, 21:00
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party on their landslide election victory.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory!" Trump tweeted.

"Great things are in store for the U.S.-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump said.

