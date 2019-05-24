Irish PM Warns of 'Very Dangerous' Brexit Phase
Theresa May's resignation as UK premier is fraught with dangers for Ireland because her successor could take Britain out of the EU without a deal, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned Friday.
"British politics is consumed by Brexit and will be consumed by Brexit for a very long time. It means that we now enter a new phase when it comes to Brexit, and a phase that may be a very dangerous one for Ireland," Varadkar said while casting his ballot in the European Parliament election.
Comments 0