Irish PM Warns of 'Very Dangerous' Brexit Phase

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 May 2019, 16:06
Theresa May's resignation as UK premier is fraught with dangers for Ireland because her successor could take Britain out of the EU without a deal, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned Friday.

"British politics is consumed by Brexit and will be consumed by Brexit for a very long time. It means that we now enter a new phase when it comes to Brexit, and a phase that may be a very dangerous one for Ireland," Varadkar said while casting his ballot in the European Parliament election.

SourceAgence France Presse
