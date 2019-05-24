Aoun Meets Engel as Hariri Hold Talks with Rampling

President Michel Aoun on Friday met in Baabda with U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Engel was accompanied by a delegation and the meeting tackled “means to boost relations between the two countries in all fields,” the National News Agency said.

Separately, Prime Minister Saad Hariri met at the Grand Serail with British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling and discussed with him the developments and the bilateral relations.