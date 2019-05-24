Mobile version

Trump to Bypass Congress to Sell Arms to Saudi, UAE

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 May 2019, 20:24
President Donald Trump's administration has notified Congress it will bypass a required review to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, citing a threat from Iran, a senator said Friday.

"With this move, the president is destroying the productive and decades-long working relationship on arms sales between the Congress and the executive branch," Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, who had blocked sales due to concerns the weapons would lead to civilian deaths in Yemen, said in a statement.

