Jumblat Marks Resistance and Liberation Day

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat marked Resistance and Liberation Day on Saturday saying it will always be a “shining beacon in Lebanon’s history.”

“Despite our political differences, Liberation Day will remain the shining and hopeful beacon in the history of Lebanon and the history of its confrontation with Israel," Jumblat said in a tweet.

Resistance and Liberation Day falls on May 25 and marks the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon in 2000 following an occupation of 22 years.