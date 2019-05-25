Report: AMAL Movement Criticizes Bassil

The AMAL Movement has reportedly criticized Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil saying “he acts as if he has the final word in all the files,” the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported on Saturday.

“Bassil does not specifically target (AMAL chief and Speaker Nabih) Berri, but he acts as if he has the final say in all the files and has the right to intervene and impose what he wants,” AMAL sources told the daily on condition of anonymity.

“Unfortunately, no one objects. But as a political team, we do not allow him to run contrary to the national interest especially that the situation is difficult and the budget will result in economic contraction and impose new taxes on citizens,” they added.

The Cabinet has held around 18 sessions to finalize the budget and several parties have accused Bassil of hindering the discussions with side proposals.

Proposals he made in Wednesday's session had prompted Prime Minister Saad Hariri to give ministers 48 hours to study them.