FPM Says 'Positive Atmosphere' Allows Approving Budget Monday

The "positive atmosphere" among the political parties "allows approving the state budget tomorrow," a senior Free Patriotic Movement official said in remarks published Sunday.

"The happy ending was reached after 18 cabinet sessions in which the budget was heavily scrutinized and discussed," the official told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, saying the budget was endorsed in a "format approved by all parties."

The official also ruled out any changes or amendments "unless the President finds articles that target the poor class."

"The budget is largely acceptable and it has managed to lower deficit to around 7% in a first" in Lebanon's history, the official added.