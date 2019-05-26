Kurdish Rebel Leader Calls End to Jail Hunger Strikes in Turkey

Imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan has called for an end to hunger strikes by thousands of jailed supporters in Turkey protesting the conditions of his detention, his lawyers said Sunday.

"I expect the action to come to an end in light of the broad statements to be made by my two lawyers," Ocalan said in a message read by his lawyer Nevroz Uysal during a press conference in Istanbul.

Ocalan, the co-founder of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), was allowed to see his lawyers this month for the first time in eight years.