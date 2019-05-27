Salameh Meets Aoun, Affirms Stability of Lebanese Pound

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh assured that the Lebanese pound is “stable,” hailing the reforms included in the 2019 state budget, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

“The Lira maintains stability, so is the financial market where the situation is under control,” Salameh said after his meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda palace.

“Budget reforms and the launch of the implementation of the electricity plan, all give positive signals to the markets,” he added.

On the ongoing government budget talks, Salameh said: “The central bank is keen on following up on underway efforts, while focusing on respect of enforced laws and the international financial regulations which do not allow the imposition of any mandatory initiatives on banks," he explained.