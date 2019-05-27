Israel Says Open to U.S.-Mediated Border Talks with Lebanon

Israel on Monday expressed its openness to holding U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon to resolve the dispute over the maritime border.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz's office said in a statement that such talks could be "for the good of both countries' interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil."

The statement was issued after Steinitz met with U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield, who has been shuttling between Israel and Lebanon in recent weeks.

Satterfield is expected in Lebanon tomorrow, Tuesday where he will inform officials of Israel's responses.

Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters, including for a block disputed by Israel, with which it has fought several wars.

A delegation from each side would take part in talks at the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping force in south Lebanon, UNIFIL, but the latter would not be a party to the talks, a Lebanese official said last week.

Another source familiar with the plan said negotiations would begin soon.

"There has been positive progress overall, and the issue is down to the last details before the start of the negotiations," they said.

A consortium composed of energy giants Total, ENI and Novatek was awarded two of Lebanon's 10 exploration blocks last year.

It is set to start drilling in block 4 in December, and later in the disputed block 9.

Last year, Total said it was aware of the border dispute in less than eight percent of block 9 and said it would drill away from that area.

On April 5, Lebanon invited international consortia to bid for five more blocks, which include two also adjacent to Israel's waters.