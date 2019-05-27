Israeli Troops Fire Tear Gas at Protest over Sadr Picture

Israeli forces on Monday hurled smoke grenades at the Lebanese border town of Kfar Kila after a protest denouncing damage to a picture of revered Shiite cleric Imam Moussa al-Sadr, the founder of the AMAL Movement.

“As Israeli enemy forces were installing a metal pole on the cement wall separating between Lebanese and occupied Palestinian territory at the Fatima Gate in Kfar Kila, they smashed a picture of Imam Moussa al-Sadr and AMAL Movement martyrs that was hung on the wall, which infuriated AMAL Movement's supporters and the town's residents,” the National News Agency said.

“A number of the town's youths later cut off a wire linked to the metal pole, which prompted Israeli enemy forces to hurl a number of smoke grenades at the town,” NNA added.

Later on Monday, NNA said two protesters suffered suffocation injuries and were rushed to hospital after the Israeli forces fired stun grenades and tear gas at a crown near the Fatima Gate.