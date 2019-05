Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage's Brexit Party won 31.6 percent of the vote in the European Parliament elections, final results showed Monday, giving it 29 seats.

The pro-European Liberal Democrats won 20.3 percent, the main opposition Labor Party won 14.1 percent, the Greens 12.1 percent, and Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives 9.1 percent, their worst result in a national vote in nearly 200 years.