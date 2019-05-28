Public Administrations Close Down for Fitr Holiday

Public institutions will close down on the first and second days of Eid al-Fitr a memo issued by Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday.

Municipal employees and workers at public institutions and municipalities will get a two-day holiday which marks the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Dar al-Fatwa, Lebanon’s highest Muslim Sunni authority, announced on its official page that it will announce the exact date of Fitr on Monday evening as per the lunar calendar and the first moon sighting.

Media office of late Shiite religious leader Mohammed Hussein Fadlallah announced June 4, as the first day of Fitr.