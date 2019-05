The Iraqi Kurdish parliament on Tuesday elected Nechirvan Barzani, the nephew and son-in-law of veteran leader Massud Barzani, as president of the autonomous region.

The deputy leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party won 68 votes from the 81 members present in the 111-seat chamber, in a poll boycotted by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan of late Iraqi president Jalal Talabani, an AFP correspondent said.