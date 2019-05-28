Lebanon, Israel Close to Framework for Land-Sea Border Talks

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Tue that Lebanon and Israel are close to establishing a framework for negotiations on demarcating the Lebanese-Israeli land and maritime borders.

In a statement, it said the form of negotiations to be held under United Nations auspices and the role of each of the concerned parties is still being worked out. The purported negotiations are to be overseen by Washington, which has been mediating between the two Mideast nations.

The statement came after a meeting Tuesday between Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield. He has been shuttling between the two countries to mediate in the border dispute.

The Foreign Ministry said Satterfield conveyed Israel's response to the Lebanese proposals and that the atmosphere was "positive."

Satterfield also met Tuesday with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The National News Agency said Satterfield briefed Aoun on “the outcome of the contacts he has so far made and which will continue over the coming days.”

And following the U.S. official's talks with Berri, NNA said “progress is still being made and it requires further steps as part of these efforts.”

Hariri's media office said in a statement that talks focused on the local and regional developments.

LBCI television meanwhile reported that the Israelis have not yet agreed that the negotiations over the land and maritime borders should be held simultaneously.

“Satterfield will return to Tel Aviv to continue discussions over this point in addition to other issues before informing Lebanon of the outcome of his consultations,” LBCI added.

Israel on Monday expressed its openness to holding U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon to resolve the dispute over the borders.

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz's office said in a statement that such talks could be "for the good of both countries' interests in developing natural gas reserves and oil."

The statement was issued after Steinitz met with Satterfield.