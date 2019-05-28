Aoun to Judicial Delegation: Continued Strike Unjustified

President Michel Aoun on Tuesday stressed that calls for preserving the independence of the judicial authority “do not justify at all impeding the judiciary” through a continued strike staged by some judges.

"The continued strike by a number of judges undermines the judiciary's image and the rights of litigants,” Aoun warned during a meeting with a judicial delegation led by Higher Judicial Council chief Judge Jean Fahed.

The president urged the HJC to address the current situation, noting that “a lot of benefits remained in the state budget and the continuation of the protest movement is unjustified.”

The striking judges are protesting financial measures pertaining to the judiciary that were stipulated by the draft 2019 state budget, which was referred to Parliament on Monday.