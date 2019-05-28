U.S. Air Force Central Command Chief Visits Lebanon

The Commander of United States Air Force Central Command Lieutenant General Joseph Guastella met with Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces General Joseph Aoun, as well as key leaders in the LAF Air Force, while visiting Hamat Air Base and Beirut Air Base on Monday and Tuesday.

In his meetings, General Guastella discussed "the many challenges faced by the Lebanese Armed Forces Air Force and reaffirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to strengthening the Lebanese-American partnership and its support to the Lebanese Armed Forces in their capacity as the sole, legitimate defender of Lebanon," the U.S. Embassy in Beirut said in a statement.