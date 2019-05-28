U.N. Calls for Release of 2 Injured Staff Held in Kosovo Raids

The U.N. mission in Kosovo on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of two staff members who were injured and detained in police raids in the north, expressing "great concern" over the situation.

The pair, one of whom Moscow says is a Russian national, were detained during a police sweep early Tuesday targeting organized crime groups in northern Kosovo, a region home mainly to ethnic Serbs.

The U.N. staff members were then "subsequently transferred to hospital for treatment of injuries," the U.N. mission in Kosovo, UNMIK, said in a statement on its website.

The head of the mission, Zahir Tanin, warned that "any harm to United Nations staff will be met with the highest degree of diplomatic and international legal responses."

Moscow denounced the "outrageous incident" and demanded the immediate release of the Russian UNMIK staffer, saying he enjoyed diplomatic immunity.

Kosovo's president Hashim Thaci told reporters the Russian national was "camouflaged under the guise of a diplomat" and detained for trying to "prevent the Kosovo police" from carrying out their duties.

The early morning raids, which police said were met with "armed resistance" in some areas, led to the arrests of civilians as well as fellow police officers accused of smuggling and other crimes.

Police said several people were also taken to police stations "due to the obstacles created and the obstruction of police actions."

Since breaking away from Serbia in a 1998-99 war, Kosovo authorities have struggled to exercise clout in the northern ethnic Serb communities, who remain loyal to Belgrade which rejects Kosovo's independence.

Russia is a key ally of Belgrade and also denies the statehood of Kosovo.