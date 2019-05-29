Finance Minister Sends Memos on Preparing for 2020 Budget

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil has sent memos to the ministries asking them to start preparing for the 2020 state budget.

The draft for the 2020 budget is supposed to be devised next month.

“Based on the deficit reduction in the 2019 budget, it is normally expected to reach a lower deficit” in the 2020 budget, Khalil told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Wednesday.

The 2019 state budget was referred to Parliament after 19 haggling sessions in which the Cabinet managed to lower the deficit to 7.59%.