Sehnaoui, Fatfat Invite Lebanese to Watch Champions League Final for Free at Beirut Port

“Who's gonna win? Team Nicolas or Team Sami?” An event organized by the Mouna Bustros Foundation promises to “bring Madrid to Beirut” on Saturday, June 1 at the Port of Beirut.

The event will start at 8pm and football fans and enthusiasts will enjoy free entrance and parking and have access to a food court.

“Are you ready for the most unforgettable sports events of the year? We bring the Madrid Experience straight to you,” the Mouna Bustros Foundation says.

“Meet us this Saturday at the Port of Beirut, behind Forum de Beyrouth, so that we watch the Champions League final together,” Beirut MP and deputy head of the Free Patriotic Movement for political affairs Nicolas Sehnaoui says in a video published on his Twitter account.

“As everyone knows, the Champions League final will pit Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur and there will be free entrance and parking and a post-iftar food court,” young Tripoli MP Sami Fatfat says in the video.

“It will be a very nice match, and I'm personally with Liverpool,” he adds.

“I support Tottenham,” Sehnaoui meanwhile hits back.

According to Fatfat, “it will be very difficult for Tottenham to win,” a claim disputed by Sehnaoui.

“But anyone can come watch the game,” Fatfat insists.

He adds that it will be “an opportunity for us all to get to know the Port more and of course to get to know each other.”

“It will also be an opportunity to introduce you to the Port of Beirut, to link it to the city and to show you how beautiful Ashrafieh is,” Sehnaoui adds.