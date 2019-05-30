Israel Says it Destroyed Final ‘Hizbullah’ Cross-Border Tunnel

The Israeli army on Thursday said it destroyed the final cross-border tunnel allegedly dug by Hizbullah into the Israeli territory.

“The Israeli army was able to detect and thwart all offensive tunnels crossing the border and thus removed a vital and important element of surprise in Hizbullah’s offensive plan,” Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said in a tweet.

"Access to the tunnel, which Hizbullah dug, has been allowed from the (Lebanese) village of Ramyeh. It penetrated 77 meters into Israeli border and is considered the most important in Hizbullah’s tunnel network which was uncovered and destroyed during Operation Northern Shield before it was demolished forever,” he added.

Israel in January accused Hizbullah of having dug what it described as the deepest, "longest and most detailed" tunnel it had discovered.

Lebanon and Israel are still technically at war. Israel is currently building a wall along the 130 kilometre (80 mile) frontier to block Hizbullah attempts to infiltrate.

Since early December, Israel has said it discovered six tunnels, destroying them either with explosives or by filling them with a cement-like material.

Five have been confirmed to exist by UNIFIL.